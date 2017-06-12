Fargo gas average at 12-year low for ...

Fargo gas average at 12-year low for month of June

The current gasoline average in Fargo and other area communities is at a point last seen more than a decade ago. The last time Fargo-area motorists paid a lower price during the month of June was in 2005.

