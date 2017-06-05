Fargo commissioners give okay for con...

Fargo commissioners give okay for controversial Bison Meadows housing ...

Fargo City Commissioners have approved a replat for a new housing project called Bison Meadows on 72 acres near Davies High School.a The unanimous vote comes two weeks after the plan was shot down after failing to receive the necessary super majority vote because of neighborhood opposition.a Following meetings with the developer and input from the neighborhhood, the number of homes was revised downward from 393 homes, to 347 homes, along with some other changes, including additional greenspace. Despite the compromise, not all neighbors are pleased.

