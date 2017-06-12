Drones provide new perspective on crop production Thursday, June 15
Jeremy Wilson has been planting corn, soybeans and wheat in the Fargo area for nearly two decades and has seen his share of advancements in technology. Wilson says the relatively inexpensive drone technology is giving him a new aerial look at his fields and fertility issues.
