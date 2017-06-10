Downtown Debate: Is public intoxication in Fargo an issue?
Downtown Fargo has the highest concentration of bars in the Fargo-Moorhead area and residents have voiced their concern on the over the perceived increase in public intoxication in the area on the neighborhood site Nextdoor. Fargo Police Lieutenant Chris Helmick says that though the downtown beat is the smallest in the department, it's the busiest.
