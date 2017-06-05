Deputies: Man steals and crashes ceme...

Deputies: Man steals and crashes cement truck into home

19 hrs ago

Cass County Sheriff's office, West Fargo police and a Moorhead K-9 unit arrested a man Saturday after they say he stole a cement truck and rammed it into a house in rural West Fargo. 24 year-old Abu Abraham Dukuly is being held on multiple felony charges including theft of a motor vehicle and burglary.

