Bemidji driver taken to Fargo hospital after car crash, fire Sunday, June 4

A driver was taken to a Fargo hospital with minor injuries after the vehicle they were driving caught fire following a crash in Richland County Saturday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 1 p.m., four miles south of Colfax, a van was southbound on I-29 when the driver, 73-year-old Georgene Gross of Bemidji, became distracted.

