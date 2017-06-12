BBB Warns of Solicitors Asking for Donations
The Better Business Bureau is warning residents to be wary of solicitors asking for donations to fill care packages for soldiers overseas. Representatives from Warrior Box Marketing have been asking Fargo area residents to "sponsor" boxes that would later be filled with items to be sent to soldiers.
