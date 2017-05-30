After 50 years, flood fighter gives up effort to save home
Jim Papacek stands in the front yard of his former south Fargo, N.D., while taking a break from loading bricks onto a rented truck. Papacek lived in the house near the Red River for nearly half a century and had planned to die there, but decided he could no longer fight both the river and city officials who wanted him off the flood plain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Fargo bugler presses for live taps for vet... (Oct '09)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|19
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|May 20
|Latino
|47
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mrstealyourwhitegirl
|40
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|lightbeamrider
|41
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb '17
|Fargo0214
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC