Woman charged with assault involving carTuesday, May 23FARGO (KFGO) - ...

A woman was arrested Monday in Moorhead in connection with an incident in Fargo that left a man severely injured.a 27-year old Alicia Marie Johnson of Fargo is charged with aggravated reckless endangerment and is being held in the Clay County Jail. Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson says police were called to an area near 12th Street and 25th Avenue South around 3:30 p.m. He says the 33-year old man was injured when he was either struck or jumped onto the hood of the car Johnson was driving and then rolled.

