Two are MY favorite artists are coming to FARGO!! Nash it Out

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Dwight Yoakam are coming to the Fargo Theatre this year! I have always wanted to see Mary Chapin Carpenter sing "Passionate Kisses!" I saw Dwight Yoakam when he came to The Bluestem Amphitheater in 2013. I took my dad to Dwight Yoakam for his birthday! We saw the Rhinestone Cowboy and it was one of the best shows of my life! Tickets on-sale today, Friday, May 19, 11 a.m. A special presale takes place Thursday, May 18, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Jade Presents app only.

