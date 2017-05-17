Two are MY favorite artists are comin...

Two are MY favorite artists are coming to FARGO!! Nash it Out

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Dwight Yoakam are coming to the Fargo Theatre this year! I have always wanted to see Mary Chapin Carpenter sing "Passionate Kisses!" I saw Dwight Yoakam when he came to The Bluestem Amphitheater in 2013. I took my dad to Dwight Yoakam for his birthday! We saw the Rhinestone Cowboy and it was one of the best shows of my life! Tickets on-sale today, Friday, May 19, 11 a.m. A special presale takes place Thursday, May 18, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Jade Presents app only.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Apr '17 Mrstealyourwhitegirl 40
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) Mar '17 lightbeamrider 41
Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14) Mar '17 Jeffry kill bill 5
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) Feb '17 whackamole 46
Horace Elementary Custodian Feb '17 Fargo0214 1
Anyone know chantel Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC