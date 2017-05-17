Two are MY favorite artists are coming to FARGO!! Nash it Out
Mary Chapin Carpenter and Dwight Yoakam are coming to the Fargo Theatre this year! I have always wanted to see Mary Chapin Carpenter sing "Passionate Kisses!" I saw Dwight Yoakam when he came to The Bluestem Amphitheater in 2013. I took my dad to Dwight Yoakam for his birthday! We saw the Rhinestone Cowboy and it was one of the best shows of my life! Tickets on-sale today, Friday, May 19, 11 a.m. A special presale takes place Thursday, May 18, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Jade Presents app only.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mrstealyourwhitegirl
|40
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|lightbeamrider
|41
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|whackamole
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb '17
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC