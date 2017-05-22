'Twin Peaks' revival off to slow and weird-as-ever start
"Twin Peaks" premiered Sunday night on Showtime, with two very long episodes that answered some questions and raised others. Creator David Lynch, who may be playing a massive joke on the universe, takes viewers from the Pacific Northwest to New York City, Las Vegas and a town called Buckhorn, S.D., that bears a striking resemblance to Fargo, N.D. We also take a mind-bending trip to the Black Lodge, where Agent Dale Cooper has been trapped since the end of Season 2, which aired on ABC roughly a quarter-century ago.
