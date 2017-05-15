Thousands attend candlelight service to honor fallen officers in Washington
National Police Week events are underway in Washington, D.C. to honor fallen law enforcement heroes, including Officer Jason Moszer of Fargo. Moszer's name was among the 394 fallen United States law enforcement officers honored at the 29th Annual Candlelight Vigil.
