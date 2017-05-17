Sanford names new Exec. Vice-President for FargoTuesday, May 16FARGO...

Sanford names new Exec. Vice-Presiden...

Sanford names new Exec. Vice-President for Fargo

Nate White will succeed Paul Richard, who's retiring later this year after overseeing construction of Sanford's $500-million hospital in Fargo. "Nate started with us as an intern in 2000, shadowing me for about a year," said Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health.

