Roundabouts decreasing number of crashes, regardless of unfamiliar drivers
Some people disapprove of roundabouts, complaining that unfamiliar drivers cause issues, but a new study begs to differ. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says roundabouts are one of the best ways to cut down on serious traffic accidents.
