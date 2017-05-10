Ramstad student wins volunteerism award
Andrea Johnson/MDN Prudential Spirit of Community Awards winner Annabelle Barcomb, an eighth-grader at Erik Ramstad Middle School, posed with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., on Tuesday. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. on Tuesday met with Annabelle Barcomb of Minot and Nidhi Hahale of Fargo who were named North Dakota's top youth volunteers for 2017 by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mrstealyourwhitegirl
|40
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|lightbeamrider
|41
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|whackamole
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb '17
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC