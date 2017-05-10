Pioneer Manor residents say elevator has continuously had issues
We've been receiving numerous calls on our Whistleblower Hotline from residents of Pioneer Manor in Fargo. They say they've been continually informing the Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority that the building's elevator is not working properly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mrstealyourwhitegirl
|40
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|lightbeamrider
|41
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|whackamole
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb '17
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC