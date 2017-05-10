Petition to Recall Dave Piepkorn will not be Filed
The Committee to Recall Dave Piepkorn, in light of Piepkorn's recent promise to personally obtain the list of all signatories, will not be filing its petition. Over the past two months our volunteers have worked ceacelessly to hold accountable a City Commissioner who continues to abuse his power in the effort to denegrate and marginalize some of the city's most vulnerable residents.
