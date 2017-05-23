No charges will be filed against West Fargo officer Tuesday, May 23
An assistant Barnes County State's Attorney reviewed the investigation by a state crime bureau agent and decided not to file charges. Warren, a 42-year veteran of the department is a Lieutenant who heads the investigations division, was accused of providing information to insurance representatives, private investigators, banks and other civilian criminal justice partners with legitimate law enforcement goals, according to his attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|May 20
|Latino
|47
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mrstealyourwhitegirl
|40
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|lightbeamrider
|41
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb '17
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC