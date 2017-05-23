No charges will be filed against West...

No charges will be filed against West Fargo officer Tuesday, May 23

An assistant Barnes County State's Attorney reviewed the investigation by a state crime bureau agent and decided not to file charges. Warren, a 42-year veteran of the department is a Lieutenant who heads the investigations division, was accused of providing information to insurance representatives, private investigators, banks and other civilian criminal justice partners with legitimate law enforcement goals, according to his attorney.

