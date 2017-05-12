NI Holdings, Inc. Files First Quarter 2017 Results

FARGO, N.D., May 12, 2017 -- NI Holdings, Inc. today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. Significant items included: Net income attributable to NI Holdings of $4.7 million for first quarter of 2017 compared to $6.2 million for first quarter of 2016.

