NI Holdings, Inc. Files First Quarter...

NI Holdings, Inc. Files First Quarter 2017 Results

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: GlobeNewswire

FARGO, N.D., May 12, 2017 -- NI Holdings, Inc. today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. Significant items included: Net income attributable to NI Holdings of $4.7 million for first quarter of 2017 compared to $6.2 million for first quarter of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Apr '17 Mrstealyourwhitegirl 40
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) Mar '17 lightbeamrider 41
Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14) Mar '17 Jeffry kill bill 5
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) Feb '17 whackamole 46
Horace Elementary Custodian Feb '17 Fargo0214 1
Anyone know chantel Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC