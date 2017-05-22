ND settles claims in day care prosecutionMonday, ...
Three people who were charged for the drowning of a 5 year-old girl in the city swimming pool in Velva have settled claims against the state for the costs of defending themselves. The former McHenry County state's attorney filed the charges claiming they were negligent in allowing a day care to remain open even though its license had lapsed.
