Jamestown teen airlifted to Fargo after being hit on bike Friday, May 19

Jamestown, N.D. A Jamestown teenager riding a bike was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after being hit by a truck Thursday afternoon. Jamestown Police says around 3:40 p.m., the 14 year-old male was riding his bicycle in the street when an RTS Shearing dump trunk entered the intersection of 3rd Street and 7th Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.