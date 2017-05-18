Head-on crash near Grandin leaves several in the hospital

Authorities have had to take drivers of two cars involved in a head-on crash on I-29 near Grandin to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with serious injuries, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Police say a 63-year-old Fargo man lost control of his car headed northbound on the interstate, eventually ending up facing the wrong way in the southbound lanes and colliding with a car driven by a 33-year-old Bismarck man.

