Fargo whiskey survives Scotch test

Tuesday May 9

This Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo shows a bottle of Glen Fargo American Malt Whiskey at Happy Harry's Bottle Shop in Fargo, N.D. Proof Artisan Distillers received approval from the US Patent and Trademark Office for its Glen Fargo American Malt Whiskey, after a challenge from Scottish distillers. While you can't take the Scotch out of Scotland, a distillery in North Dakota has shown that you can share the glen with Glenlivet.

