Fargo police identify man dead after possible drug overdoseThursday,...
Fargo police have identified the man found unresponsive in an apartment as 41-year old Marcus C. Mosley, of Moorhead. Authorities responded to a medical call Tuesday afternoon at 1024 Broadway.
