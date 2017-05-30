Fargo, Dilworth Police searching for ...

Fargo, Dilworth Police searching for man in kidnapping case that sent a woman to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Valley News Live

Fargo and Dilworth Police Departments are working together on a domestic disturbance case that sent one woman to the hospital. We first heard about the incident around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, as authorities were searching for a vehicle involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) May 20 Latino 47
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Apr '17 Mrstealyourwhitegirl 40
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) Mar '17 lightbeamrider 41
Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14) Mar '17 Jeffry kill bill 5
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
Horace Elementary Custodian Feb '17 Fargo0214 1
Anyone know chantel Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,448,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC