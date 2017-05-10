Elderly Man found Unconscious after an Accident in Fargo
Police tell Valley News Live that the driver ran off the road in a parking lot area, into a ditch and hit a culvert. Officers say there were no immediate signs of impairment, but they're still trying to determine why he left the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mrstealyourwhitegirl
|40
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|lightbeamrider
|41
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|whackamole
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb '17
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC