Dry and cool weather here for next fe...

Dry and cool weather here for next few days

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

Portions of our southern viewing area saw some rain for Wednesday morning, but that will be the last of the moisture that came from the system that moved through to start the workweek. For some areas, a significant amount of rain fell on Monday and Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Apr '17 Mrstealyourwhitegirl 40
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) Mar '17 lightbeamrider 41
Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14) Mar '17 Jeffry kill bill 5
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) Feb '17 whackamole 46
Horace Elementary Custodian Feb '17 Fargo0214 1
Anyone know chantel Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,500 • Total comments across all topics: 281,093,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC