Downtown Moorhead redevelopment takes big step forward

The corner of 8th Street and Main in Moorhead, once the site of a gas station, and the second busiest intersection in the city, will soon become the location of a four story, mixed use building. Monday night, the city council selected a West Fargo company to develop the project, which has been under study for months.

