Double murder, arson trial begins in Fargo Tuesday, May 23

Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

After nearly two years and numerous delays, the trial for 35-year-old Ashley Hunter is set to begin in Cass County District Court. Hunter is charged with murder in the deaths 45-year-old Clarence Flowers and 24-year-old Samuel Traut in June of 2015 in Fargo.

