Double murder, arson trial begins in Fargo Tuesday, May 23
After nearly two years and numerous delays, the trial for 35-year-old Ashley Hunter is set to begin in Cass County District Court. Hunter is charged with murder in the deaths 45-year-old Clarence Flowers and 24-year-old Samuel Traut in June of 2015 in Fargo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Sat
|Latino
|47
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mrstealyourwhitegirl
|40
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|lightbeamrider
|41
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb '17
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC