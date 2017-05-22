Delayed north Fargo student housing/retail complex back on...
A new student housing and retail complex near the NDSU campus is once again a "go." Two weeks ago, City Commissioners Dave Piepkorn and John Strand voted against a final step required to proceed with work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Sat
|Latino
|47
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mrstealyourwhitegirl
|40
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|lightbeamrider
|41
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb '17
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC