Defense attorney in Fargo double murder trial questions credibility...
Testimony continues in the double murder trial of Ashley Hunter, charged with stabbing 45-year-old Clearance Flowers more than 50 times and hitting 24-year-old Samuel Traut in the head with a hammer in June of 2015 at their north Fargo homes.a Traut's neighbor, Debra Sorensen, took the stand to describe a flickering light that appeared to be flames and called 9-1-1. When police arrivived, they found Traut's body, burned items in the kitchen and a hammer with what appeared to have blood on it.
