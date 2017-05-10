Construction on ND's first Chick-fil-A has begun Tuesday, May 9
Construction has started on the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Dakota and construction on the second will start this summer. Projected to open this fall, the first North Dakota Chick-fil-A restaurant in Grand Forks is being built at 3230 32nd Ave S. The 4,833 square foot restaurant will have seating for 129 with patio seating and two drive through lanes.
