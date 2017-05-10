Construction of new Fargo City Hall a...

Construction of new Fargo City Hall ahead of scheduleMonday, May...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

If you noticed the skyline changing along Second Street North in downtown Fargo, you're not alone. Less than a year after construction started, steel beams and the outer shell are giving a shape and size to construction of the new,$22.3 million city hall.a City adminstrator Bruce Grubb says while construction got off to a slow start late last summer due to the completion of the 2nd Street floodwall and relocation of 2nd Street, both just east of the city hall construction site, the general contractor says the project is 2 to 3 months ahead of schedule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Apr '17 Mrstealyourwhitegirl 40
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) Mar '17 lightbeamrider 41
Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14) Mar '17 Jeffry kill bill 5
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) Feb '17 whackamole 46
Horace Elementary Custodian Feb '17 Fargo0214 1
Anyone know chantel Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC