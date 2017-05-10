Construction of new Fargo City Hall ahead of scheduleMonday, May...

If you noticed the skyline changing along Second Street North in downtown Fargo, you're not alone. Less than a year after construction started, steel beams and the outer shell are giving a shape and size to construction of the new,$22.3 million city hall.a City adminstrator Bruce Grubb says while construction got off to a slow start late last summer due to the completion of the 2nd Street floodwall and relocation of 2nd Street, both just east of the city hall construction site, the general contractor says the project is 2 to 3 months ahead of schedule.

