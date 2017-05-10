City of West Fargo warns residents to be wary of "flushable" products
The City of West Fargo would like to remind residents that the only materials appropriate to flush in a toilet is toilet paper. "We've seen an increase in residents flushing disposable wipes down the toilet," said Assistant Director of public works Ryan James.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mrstealyourwhitegirl
|40
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|lightbeamrider
|41
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|whackamole
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb '17
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC