City of Fargo may have spent almost $750,00 on refugees since 2014
Documents obtained by Valley News Live show the City of Fargo may have spent almost three-quarters of a million dollars since 2014 on services and programs directly affecting the refugee resettlement program. This comes after the Fargo Human Relations Commission was tasked with finding the costs of the resettlement to the city and released a report that did not include that answer.
