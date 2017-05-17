Bison Meadows revised again but neighbors still riled up
We're told it's been revised again, the Bison Meadows proposed development scaled back from nearly 400 individual lots to about 370. This comes after the City Commission voted down the project that is supposed to offer affordable first time home-buyers an option.
