Another para attacked in Fargo as classroom safety concerns take center stage
Another school day ends with another paraprofessional going to the hospital with injuries after an assault by a student. This is the third time in a month a para has been injured on the job, and there have been two instances in the last two weeks at Discovery Middle School.
