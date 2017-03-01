Willard Burk, Plaintiff and Appellant...

Willard Burk, Plaintiff and Appellant v. State of North Dakota, by...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: FindLaw

Willard Burk, Plaintiff and Appellant v. State of North Dakota, by and through its Board of University and School Lands and Ryan Rauschenberger, Tax Commissioner of the State of North Dakota, Defendants and Appellees Joel M. Fremstad, P.O. Box 3143, Fargo, N.D. 58108-3143, for plaintiff and appellant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Feb 28 Family member 45
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) Feb 24 great 40
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) Feb 24 whackamole 46
Horace Elementary Custodian Feb 14 Fargo0214 1
Anyone know chantel Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline! Oct '16 Worchall 3
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Cass County was issued at March 03 at 9:16PM CST

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Pakistan
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,296,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC