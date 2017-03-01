Willard Burk, Plaintiff and Appellant v. State of North Dakota, by...
Willard Burk, Plaintiff and Appellant v. State of North Dakota, by and through its Board of University and School Lands and Ryan Rauschenberger, Tax Commissioner of the State of North Dakota, Defendants and Appellees Joel M. Fremstad, P.O. Box 3143, Fargo, N.D. 58108-3143, for plaintiff and appellant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Feb 28
|Family member
|45
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 24
|great
|40
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Feb 24
|whackamole
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb 14
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC