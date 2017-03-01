What you need to know about the upcoming Mill Levy vote
Over 2,500 voters took to the polls over the last three days to vote on whether to give more money to Fargo Public Schools. The mill levy vote would allow additional tax dollars to flow to the district's funds, as the city grows and property values increase.
