West Fargo Jimmy John's celebrates grand opening with $1 subs
Jimmy John's is celebrating the Grand Opening of its store in West Fargo by offering $1 subs at the 749 23rd Ave. E location on Thursday, March 2nd. $1 subs will be served from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.
