Voters pick the best beer bar in North Dakota and it's in...

For the second consecutive year, Fargo's Wurst Bier Hall has been named as the best watering hole in North Dakota.a The Brewers Association's website, CraftBeer.com surveyed thousands of people to find the best places to drink beer in each state and Wurst Bier Hall, the only German-themed bar in Fargo, topped the ranking as the 2017 Great American Beer Bar in North Dakota.a Founded in 2014, it has 41 drought lines and anywhere from 15 to 20 bottled or canned beers on hand at all times and a selection of German foods.a CraftBeer.com notes at Wurst Bier, customers can sit at long communal tables, just like in Germany and "keeping with tradition, Wurst celebrates Maifest as well three weekend long Octoberfests that locals love."

