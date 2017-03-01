Uber expands in North Dakota

Uber expands in North Dakota

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

Uber is expanding operations to Grand Forks and Bismarck, the second and third cities in North Dakota to welcome the ridesharing service. "It's always exciting when a game-changing business decides to expand in North Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Feb 28 Family member 45
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) Feb 24 great 40
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) Feb 24 whackamole 46
Horace Elementary Custodian Feb 14 Fargo0214 1
Anyone know chantel Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline! Oct '16 Worchall 3
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,790 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC