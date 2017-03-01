Time is right for sunflower option: analyst

Sunflowers face relentless pressure from the advance of soybeans and corn into their traditional territory, but market adviser Mike Krueger thinks growing the crop might be a good contrarian gamble this year.a © "If you're thinking about an alternative, something that might have a niche market that could be good, ," Krueger, who operates the Money Farm in Fargo, North Dakota, said during a presentation at CropConnect.a © Sunflowers are a small acreage crop with only a handful of world players. A production problem in any one of them could short the market.

