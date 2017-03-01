Time is right for sunflower option: analyst
Sunflowers face relentless pressure from the advance of soybeans and corn into their traditional territory, but market adviser Mike Krueger thinks growing the crop might be a good contrarian gamble this year.a © "If you're thinking about an alternative, something that might have a niche market that could be good, ," Krueger, who operates the Money Farm in Fargo, North Dakota, said during a presentation at CropConnect.a © Sunflowers are a small acreage crop with only a handful of world players. A production problem in any one of them could short the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Western Producer.
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Feb 28
|Family member
|45
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 24
|great
|40
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Feb 24
|whackamole
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb 14
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC