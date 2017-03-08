Study: Your teenager's brain is wired for risky behavior
The behaviors could be unsafe sex, underage drinking, dangerous driving, or doing illegal drugs. Researchers found during adolescence your child's brain causes them to be more prone to rash behavior and poor decision making.
