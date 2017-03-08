Snowstorm to unload up to half a foot of snow in midwestern US
Thanks to winter taking revenge this month, a storm will deliver enough snow to shovel and plow over a broad area of the midwestern United States to start the week. One of the many storms that have hit the Northwestern states this winter will pack enough of a punch and moisture to produce a swath of moderate snow from the northern Plains on Sunday and Sunday night, to the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley on Monday and Monday night.
Read more at AccuWeather.com.
