Snowstorm to unload up to half a foot of snow in midwestern US

14 hrs ago

Thanks to winter taking revenge this month, a storm will deliver enough snow to shovel and plow over a broad area of the midwestern United States to start the week. One of the many storms that have hit the Northwestern states this winter will pack enough of a punch and moisture to produce a swath of moderate snow from the northern Plains on Sunday and Sunday night, to the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley on Monday and Monday night.

