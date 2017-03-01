See a bright star disappear

Tonight Saturday, March 4, the waxing crescent Moon will pass between Earth and Aldebaran, the brightest star in the constellation Taurus the Bull. This lunar-occultation will be visible here in Raleigh as well the continental United States south of a line running through Vancouver, British Columbia, Fargo N.D.; and Rochester N.Y, You won't need a telescope to see the disappearing act.

