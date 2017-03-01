Penumbra Announces Key Events At Soci...

Penumbra Announces Key Events At Society Of Interventional Radiology 2017 Meeting

Penumbra, Inc . , a global healthcare company focused on interventional therapies, today announced key events at the upcoming Society of Interventional Radiology 2017 meeting to be held March 4-9 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. These events include results of a single-center study of the company's IndigoA System, in-booth presentations and workshop demonstrations of the company's peripheral vascular products for thrombectomy and embolization.

