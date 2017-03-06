Man arrested after liquor store gets ...

Man arrested after liquor store gets robbed in West Fargo

On Sunday afternoon, West Fargo Police arrested Christopher Burns on suspicion of robbing Bernie's Wine & Liquors in West Fargo. Police said a man came into the store and asked for a free bottle of alcohol.

