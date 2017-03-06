Mall-Based Apparel Chain Vanity Shuttering All 137 Stores
Chainwide liquidation conducted by Tiger Group gives shoppers big discounts on a wide variety of women's and juniors' apparel and accessories. / EINPresswire.com / -- FARGO, ND-- - Vanity Shop of Grand Forks, Inc., is closing all 137 of its Vanity stores, providing shoppers in 27 states with significant discounts on over $29 million of women's and juniors' apparel and accessories.
