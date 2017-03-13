Major south Fargo road project begins
Crews began placing orange cones on 32nd Avenue South in Fargo about 7:30 Wednesday morning signaling the start of a summer long construction project. The joint project between the City and NDDOT Fargo District will improve one of the most-traveled stretches in south Fargo, currently carrying about 30,000 vehicles each day, by widening and reconstructing the roadway.
